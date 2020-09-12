Florida on pace for warmest year on record

With just a few weeks to go in 2020, Florida and four other states are on pace to have their warmest year on record.
Florida, Delaware, Maryland, Rhode Island and Virginia had their hottest January through November in 125 years of record keeping. This period was capped by the fourth-warmest November on record for the contiguous United States.
According to a report just released by NOAA, this 11-month period was the fourth warmest, overall, for the lower 48 states.
There have also been precipitation extremes in the first 11 months of the year. January through November was record-wet in North Carolina. Four additional states had a top-five wettest January through November, including Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
Conversely, six states in the West had one of the five driest January-through-November periods on record: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Wyoming. Utah had its driest on record. Florida’s precipitation was near average.
