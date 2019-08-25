HILLIARD, Fla. — The starting quarterback for Hilliard Middle-Senior High School was rushed to a hospital Friday night after his began to experience bleeding in his brain, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the athlete.

Nathan Dowie, quarterback for the Hilliard Flashes was hospitalized after Friday's game. Dowie is expected to be in the hospital for a while, prompting friends and family to raise funds for hospital expenses.

In a addition to a GoFundMe page, all proceeds from raffle held Friday night will go toward Dowie's medical expenses, according to a post to the Hilliard Flashes Facebook page.

"[Nate] is an amazing, strong young man," the Facebook post said. "We are all blessed to have him touch our lives. He and his family need their Hilliard family, friends and neighbors’ support and prayers."

