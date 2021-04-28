Florida House passes new controversial voting restrictions

In a vote, representatives approved changes to the state's vote-by-mail system, among other things. The bill now heads to the Senate.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida is one step closer to passing a controversial election law.

A bill that places new limits on vote-by-mail ballots, among other things, has passed the Florida House and is headed back to the Senate for approval.

State lawmakers on Wednesday passed HB 7041 in a 77- 40 vote after three hours of debate.

The bill could toughen voting laws in the state. Some changes include:

A new uniform statewide voter registration application that would highlight whether an applicant has been convicted of a felony and had his/her voting rights restored.

Signature verification for voters. Voters must have a "wet signature" that they physically signed on paper on file.

Limits for those at a polling place, dropbox site, or early voting site. They must remain 150 feet away and may not solicit votes.

Ballot drop boxes must be monitored by an election worker. Voters must show a valid ID to that worker when dropping off their ballot.

Those who support the bill say the changes will make Florida elections more secure.

"This bill creates good, commonsense, revisions to our election laws, that will better ensure the integrity of elections. Why wouldn't you want to do that?" Rep. Tom Leek, (R) District 25 asked.

Those opposed believe it will make voting harder for Floridians, saying the system in place already works.

"They're going to change the way you vote, they're going to restrict your voting rights and it's absolutely needless and unnecessary," Patti Brigham, the President of the League of Women Voters of Florida said.

Voting advocates cited Gov. Ron DeSantis' comments after the last general election where 1.5 million Floridians voted by mail and the state's election process was praised.

"Florida had the most transparent and efficient election anywhere in the country," the governor said during his State of the State address.

DeSantis applauded the state saying ballot counting was efficient. While it took "days, weeks, and even months" for other states to count their votes.

Florida is one of 47 states proposing a total of 361 bills with restrictive voting provisions.