MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Clay County law enforcement are trying to figure out who or what vandalized some headstones and dug up an infant's remains at a small cemetery.

The Fowler Cemetery in Middleburg is privately owned, according to CBS affiliate WJAX. The site has more than a dozen headstones.

The family of the infant said they found several headstones vandalized, and the child's remains had been removed from the casket.

Authorities say they cannot yet tell if an animal or a human removed the child's remains. Investigators say the grave was too shallow to determine who or what caused the disturbance yet.

The little girl's family told WJAX they found the infant's remains outside of her gravesite Wednesday. The baby, Makayla Merriweather, died in her mother's womb in 2007.

The family said, "it's like re-burying her all over again."

"The desecration of a grave is a second-degree felony and a personal offense to me as the Sheriff of our county," Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels said to WJAX. "I will exhaust every resource to find out who perpetrated this crime and will follow this case to its conclusion in court."

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office's non-emergency line at 904-264-6512.

