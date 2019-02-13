TAMPA, Fla. — Florida took another step towards putting guns into the hands of more teachers in schools.

The Florida Senate Education Committee advanced a bill Tuesday that would expand the school guardian program.

Right now, only teachers in participating districts who have another role at the school, like being a sports coach, are eligible to be guardians.

But with this new bill, any teacher at the school can sign up to volunteer and, after passing all tests, can participate.

"Our position really hasn't changed on that," said Hillsborough County School Board member Tamara Shamburger. "We only want our armed security officers to carry weapons, our school officers to carry weapons. We don't really support our teachers being armed at all at Hillsborough. And so, we support language from the Legislature that will allow us that flexibility to make a decision that's best for our people here in the county."

Because the bill was approved by the Florida Senate Education Committee, you can expect it will be one of the first bills the Senate will consider when its legislative session begins on March 5.

We asked Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister about the bill at Farnell Middle School, where he was responding to an unfounded report of a weapon at the school.

"In our county, I think its absolutely ludicrous that we would consider arming our school teachers," said Chronister. "They have so much that they are responsible for, they do so many different things. To now expect them to spring into action and be technical operators, I think the only word I can find is 'ludicrous'."

Even if this bill becomes law, school districts would still need to opt in, teachers would need to volunteer, and, of course, receive proper training.

Shamburger doesn't think community members will change their mind about arming teachers.

"As a board member, I visit classrooms, I talk to teachers, I talk to students and parents and community members, and overwhelmingly, no one wants our teachers armed," she said.

For Chronister, his concern is not only being able to properly train teachers; it's also about being able to identify teachers.

"When we prepare a response to come into some sort of school-based threat, we're coming in with a single goal, and that's to stop anyone who is armed," said Chronister. "We're not going to be asking for IDs or who's a student, or who's a faculty (member), or who's coming in under the guardian program. There's no time for that. The goal is to stop that threat and stop it immediately."

The bill also includes legislation to speed up the process for evaluating children with behavioral problems and requires schools to report safety incidents quickly.

Currently, 25 of Florida's 67 school districts have opted into the guardian program.

We reached out to all of the school districts in our area about their position on this new bill. From the counties we heard back from, we received a variety of responses:

Pasco County said they have no intentions of arming their staff.

Sarasota County said they have opted to have a school-based police force.

Citrus County says that are waiting to see and have not taken a position either way.

Hardee County said arming teachers is "not for us."

Polk County says they have worked closely with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to create an entirely new staff position: School Safety Guardians.

Hernando County is also waiting to see the fate of this bill.

