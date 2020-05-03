TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida House has approved two measures to let voters decide if state lawmakers can use public money to fund their campaigns. A similar bill never made it out of committee in the Florida Senate.

In 2018, local candidates took $10 million dollars out of Florida's general fund. Right now candidates running for governor, attorney general, chief financial officer, and agricultural commissioner can receive public money if they agree to spending limits.

The Florida House wants to end that policy altogether. The current legislative session ends next Friday. It's not clear if the Senate will discuss the measure to stop candidates from accessing public money before the session ends. It can't appear on the November ballot until it's approved by both chambers and the governor.

