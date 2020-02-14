If you live in Florida and you're heading to the store to grab a last-minute Valentine's Day gift, pick up a heart-shaped box of chocolates.

Candystore.com says they're the most popular Valentine's Day candy in Florida this year. Conversation hearts came in second place. They were Florida's favorite candy for Valentine's Day in 2019. Chocolate roses are the third most popular.

M&Ms are the most popular Valentine's Day candy in the U.S. Candystore.com thinks the drop in production of candy hearts and the rise in customizable M&M options led to the change. The company figured out which treats were each state's favorite by comparing sales over the last 12 years

Head here for an interactive map to see which candy came out on top in each state across the country.

WalletHub says Americans will spend more than $27 million spoiling their sweethearts (including pets!) this Valentine's Day. That's up 32 percent from last year.

That breaks down to $196 on things like flower, candy, dinner and gifts. Dinner typically costs more than $100 on its own. WalletHub says men will spend nearly $300 on Valentine's Day, which is close to three times more than women.

