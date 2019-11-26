LARGO, Fla. — A Florida man called 911 to report he had shot his roommate Monday morning telling police he believed his roommate was going to kill him.

According to a Largo Police affidavit, 38-year-old Ryan Avedisian believed his roommate of two years was conspiring against him and poisoning his food.

On Nov. 24 Avedisian claims he heard his roommate of two years say "I'm gonna kill him," while Avedisian was in his bedroom and the roommate was in the kitchen, the report says.

Avedisian stayed up all night "and knew that he had to kill" his roommate, according to the affidavit.

On Monday morning Avedisian reportedly heard his roommate go into the kitchen and open the refrigerator. That's when he walked into the kitchen with his handgun and pointed it at the roommate.

Avedisian fired the gun multiple times, killing his roommate, police say.

Then, he picked up his phone and posted on social media, "Threat neutralized. 911 En Route," and called 911, according to the affidavit.

The roommate was pronounced dead when police arrived at 7:46 a.m. on Monday morning.

Avedisian was booked into the Pinellas County jail.

