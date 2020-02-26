FROSTPROOF, Fla. — A 23-year-old man was arrested the same day he was released from prison after a gun and bullets were found in a car he was riding in.

On Feb. 25 Danique Rosius was released from the Florida Department of Corrections where he'd served time for armed robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a crime committed back in 2015.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, that same day a deputy saw Rosius riding in a car with two toddlers in his lap. Because the children were not secured, the deputy pulled the car over. Rosius' twin sister was driving.

A press release says that the deputy searched the car and found a handgun and a loaded magazine in the glove box.

Rosius told the deputy that he was unaware the gun was in the car, according to the sheriff's office.

He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a second-degree felony, and booked into Polk County jail.

He bonded out Wednesday morning.

"One would think if you've just been released from prison after being convicted of violent felonies, you would do everything in your power to not break the law again, or be anywhere near a firearm," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "This guy literally broke the law the same day he was released from custody, not to mention putting small children in danger. We hope he's learned his lesson this time."

