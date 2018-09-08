A Columbia County man was arrested Wednesday night after admitting to killing his girlfriend.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office was called to the 300 block of Raven Ln. in Lake City Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. for a reported homicide.

When police arrived at the scene, EMS medics were tending to a man in the street of Raven Ln.

The man has been identified as James Hall, 37.

Police say Hall was combative and aggressive with medics and deputies and had to be tasered and handcuffed after attempting to strike one of the officers.

Hall was also making strange statements about cats and alligators all around him, according to police.

After noticing dried blood on Hall's clothing, a deputy asked him if the blood was from the cats and alligators, to which Hall replied "do you want the truth?"

CCSO says the deputy told hall 'yes,' and Hall told the deputy he had killed his girlfriend, and she was in his room at a home down the street.

Additional officials were called in to check Hall's house to see if he was telling the truth. They found a dead woman inside the bedroom.

The victim was taken to the Jacksonville Medical Examiner's office to determine the cause of death and to collect forensic evidence.

Hall was arrested and charged with murder, battery on an officer, possession of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held at the Columbia County Detention Facility without bond.

The case is active and still ongoing.

