Veterans treated to Honor Flight trip to Washington, DC

The public is invited to join a welcome home celebration Tuesday night. This is St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport's 45th Honor Flight.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Dozens of veterans were treated Tuesday to a day trip to our nation's capital, courtesy of Honor Flight of West Central Florida and the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE).

Early Tuesday, 77 veterans arrived at PIE and boarded an Allegiant charter flight for a day-long visit to Washington, D.C., according to a release. They are scheduled to visit the district's war memorials. After their day in Washington, the veterans are scheduled to return to the St. Petersburg area.

Their return flight is set for around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. At that time, the veterans will be greeted with a welcome home celebration, an event that is open to the public. This gives the community an opportunity to honor these military veterans.

For those who would like to participate in the welcome home celebration can park for free at the airport's short or long-term parking lot. Because there is construction surrounding the airport, event organizers suggest guests arrive early and give themselves plenty of time to get there.

PIE's restaurant, The District Pub, will be open from 5-8 p.m. before the veterans arrive.

Honor Flight of West Central Florida President Tracy Luchtenberg said the following: “Honor Flight of West Central Florida kicks off its 2023 season with Mission 47 on Tuesday, September 12th, 2023. We are honored to transport our heroes at no charge to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect on their memorials. We appreciate the partnership with Allegiant for the safe transportation of our treasured Veterans. A special thank you to the staff at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport for your graciousness in making the Welcome Home a wonderful celebration. We encourage you to wear your patriotic garb and join us in giving these Veterans an uplifting Welcome Home!”