Missing Child Alert: 8-year-old girl could be anywhere in South Florida, the Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert is in effect for 8-year-old Aiyona Miller, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
The agency said she last was seen in the area of Eaton and White streets in Key West. It's believed she could be with 34-year-old Akeem Harris.
He is described as a bald man, standing 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.
Miller was wearing a pink T-shirt, pink/blue Nike shorts and pink flip-flops. She is 4-feet tall and weighs 80 pounds.
They might be in the Key West tor Homestead areas, said FDLE, with a gray car possibly involved.
Anyone with information about the missing child or the man she might be with is asked to call the Key West Police Department at 305-809-1000 or 911.
What other people are reading right now:
- Don’t worry about Giant Asian Hornets coming to Florida. It could take years
- Pinellas County extends local state of emergency through mid-May
- What could Disney World look like when it reopens? Take a look at Shanghai Disneyland
- Pinellas County offering FREE coronavirus tests
- Coronavirus in context: Florida COVID-19 cases explained in 5 charts
- Salon owner who refused to close sentenced to 7 days in jail, ordered to pay fines
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter