Missing Child Alert: 8-year-old girl could be anywhere in South Florida, the Keys

Aiyona Miller, 8, was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, pink/blue Nike shorts and pink flip-flops.

KEY WEST, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert is in effect for 8-year-old Aiyona Miller, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The agency said she last was seen in the area of Eaton and White streets in Key West. It's believed she could be with 34-year-old Akeem Harris.

He is described as a bald man, standing 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Miller was wearing a pink T-shirt, pink/blue Nike shorts and pink flip-flops. She is 4-feet tall and weighs 80 pounds.

They might be in the Key West tor Homestead areas, said FDLE, with a gray car possibly involved.

Anyone with information about the missing child or the man she might be with is asked to call the Key West Police Department at 305-809-1000 or 911.

