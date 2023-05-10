Group rallies in Bradenton against Florida's new immigration law

In May, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new immigration law that will go into effect starting July 1.

BRADENTON, Fla. — This coming week, Florida's new immigration law will go into effect.

People in Bradenton held a rally against the recently signed law on Sunday afternoon.

"We are out here today to show support for the immigrant community," an organizer for the Party of Socialism and Liberation, Ruth Beltran, said.

On the corner of Cortez Road in Bradenton, people had a message for Florida immigrants.

"[We're here] to let immigrants know we do not hate them and that this bill doesn’t represent the love," Beltran said.

She’s referring to Senate Bill 1718, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law in May. It adds rules for immigrants in Florida.

One big part of the law is it makes using E-verify mandatory for any employer with 25 or more employees. That means employers must use E-verify to check the employment eligibility of employees. Employers could be fined $1,000 per day if they don't use E-verify.

The new law also imposes enforceable penalties for those employing undocumented immigrants. A person can have their license suspended if they knowingly employ someone who is in the country illegally.

If a person uses fake identification to get a job, it is a felony.

The law enhances penalties for human snuggling. For anyone knowingly transporting five or more undocumented immigrants, it's a second-degree felony. The punishment also includes a person being fined up to $10,000 fine and spending up to 15 years in prison.

The new law also requires hospitals to collect and submit data on the costs of providing healthcare to undocumented immigrants.

The law also provides $12 million to continue the "unauthorized alien transport program", which relocates undocumented immigrants to sanctuary jurisdictions.

"It’s hurtful. I am from an immigrant family. We all know that immigrants come here to work. To provide a life for their families," Beltran said.

Another man whose family immigrated to Florida from Palestine said he feels the new law will chase families out of the state.

"It breaks my heart because people are coming here in search for a better life," Ali Abel-Qader said.

DeSantis’ office said this will be the strongest "anti-illegal immigrant legislation" signed in the country.

"Families are going to be driven apart by this," Abel-Qader said.

Others rallying against the law in Bradenton said they want immigrants to know, "There is hope. There are people who are fighting."