Opponents of Parental Rights in Education bill express concerns about impact on LGBTQ+ mental health

The bill prohibits instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity in pre-kindergarten through third grade – or in any way not deemed age-appropriate.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When Jim Nixon got his driver's license, he said he drove 60 miles every week to the bookstore.

"That really saved my life," Nixon said.

The bookstore was full of LGBTQ+ magazines and publications. Growing up gay, he said it was the only way he made sense of the world.

So when Florida lawmakers passed HB 1557, Nixon said it was disheartening.

Nixon, who now serves as St. Petersburg's LGBTQ liaison to the mayor's office, said he's concerned about the consequences the bill could have on children growing up like he did.

"It was upsetting to see the state that I love so much represent a hateful bill," Nixon said.

The bill officially titled the "Parental Rights in Education" bill bans curriculum mentioning sexual orientation and gender identity in pre-kindergarten through third grade, but it also leaves the door open to restrictions in older grades if the instruction is not deemed "age-appropriate." As a result, critics have dubbed it the "don't say gay" bill.

Opponents argue the bill's language is vague and will burden school districts, which could lead to lawsuits.

Supporters argue it's about preserving the rights of parents who do not want school districts or teachers deciding to teach their children about sexual orientation or gender identity when they're in the early years of elementary school.

"We want the focus to be on those basic, fundamental things," said State Rep. Joe Harding (R-Williston), who sponsored the bill, according to CBS News. "The reading, the writing, the math."

Harding said the bill doesn't try to ban conversations that might come up naturally in the classroom, but focuses on the curriculum itself.

"And when discussions come up, as a dad of four kids, children ask questions. Discussions are going to come up. We can't ban a conversation. We can't ban a discussion. That's not what we're doing," Harding said.

While the bill's language doesn't outright ban discussion, critics said the political discourse over the bill and its passage already sends a harmful message to students.

"Our LGBTQ youth has been watching this unfold and unfortunately it has had and will have negative impact on their life and on their mental health," said Nathan Bruemmer, an LGBTQ consumer advocate for the Office of Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

Fried is running against Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is up for reelection.

DeSantis has signaled his support for the general premise of the bill but has not indicated whether he will sign it into law.

"...The governor in his statements about this legislation, has emphasized the importance of parental rights and making sure all instruction in our schools is developmentally appropriate," his press secretary, Christina Pushaw, told 10 Tampa Bay in part of a previous statement. "For ages 3-9, classroom instruction on sexual topics is not developmentally appropriate, and it’s difficult to understand why anyone would disagree."

In a 2021 survey, researchers with The Trevor Project found 94 percent of LGBTQ+ youth reported that recent politics negatively impacted their mental health.

Bruemmer suggested the bill was a reminder of the challenges LGBTQ youth face, from struggling to find supportive environments to struggling with mental health.

Mental health advocates said having a safe space for students to talk is crucial to dealing with issues like discrimination associated with sexual orientation.

Part of this legislation does give parents the right to sue a school if they think procedures infringe on their "fundamental right to make decisions regarding the upbringing and control of their children."

Several groups like Equality Florida, the ACLU and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention have spoken out against the bill over concerns about how it could impact LGBTQ+ youth.

Critics of the bill, like Nixon, hope youth who affected by the bill understand there is help available.

"It will get better. We will get beyond this, and it will make a difference in the lives of our LGBTQ community," Nixon said.

If Gov. DeSantis signs the bill, it would take effect in time for the 2022-2023 school year.