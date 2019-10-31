OCALA, Fla. — Charred wreckage is all that's left after a small plane went down late Thursday morning in Ocala. According to two Central Florida news outlets, two people were killed in the crash.

WESH is reporting the plane clipped an SUV on State Road 200, then slammed into a power pole. The two people who died were on the plane. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital.

Officers and deputies from the Ocala Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff's office responded to the chaotic scene.

The NTSB is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates on our 10News app.

