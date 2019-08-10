TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Corrections is offering a $1,000 hiring bonuses for new hires.

Here’s a look at a recently released recruiting video.

The bonus is available at specific prisons throughout the state.

You have to be 18, and you can get paid training.

Applicants who complete their correctional officer certification through either FDC or certain state colleges will be eligible for the bonus.

Here’s where you can learn about which ones are offering the bonus and where you can apply.

