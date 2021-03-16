Officials: 13-year-old dies in house fire while trying to save her dog

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — An early morning house fire claimed the life of a DeSoto County teen after investigators believe she ran back into the home to try to save a dog.

DeSoto County says the call came in around 3 a.m. for a house fully engulfed in flames in the area of Levsky Avenue in Arcadia.

“There was no unburned part of the house when we arrived. It was essentially all on fire,” Chief Chad Jorgensen with DeSoto County Fire Rescue told WINK News.

When fire rescue crews arrived on the scene, they were told that two people were still possibly inside the home, according to a press release.

Officials say a 13-year-old girl and a dog were later found dead inside the home.

"Witnesses believe that she ran back inside to retrieve the dog," the county wrote in the release.

WINK reports the girl, Laiellah, ran back into the home and her brother tried to run in to find her but was unsuccessful. The family was reported to own at least five dogs, of which, only two have been recovered.

The teen's mother and brother were treated for serious injuries and taken to area hospitals, according to the county. Family members told WINK the mother is in the ICU with burns over 40 percent of her body.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.