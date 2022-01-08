In a video of the run, Cartledge said he will send the flag he ran with to the Bustos family with a handwritten note.

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A Florida teen with a passion for raising awareness for first responders killed in the line of duty dedicated one of his one-mile runs Tuesday night to fallen Smith County Lorenzo Bustos.

Zechariah Cartledge ran seven laps (the equivalent of a mile) around his high school track in Central Florida to honor Bustos, who was killed July 29 when a suspect drunk driver struck him while conducting a traffic stop.

Cartledge, who leads the nonprofit Running 4 Heroes Inc., ran carrying the blue line flag as he was joined by his family and first responder vehicles.

In a video of the run, Cartledge said he will send the flag he ran with to the Bustos family with a handwritten note. After the run, there was a 21-second moment of silence and prayer.

Before coming to Smith County, Bustos, 29, worked for the Henderson Police Department and the Rusk County Sheriff's Office. He was on his last day of training with the Smith County Sheriff's Office when the wreck happened.

He leaves behind his wife and three young children (ages 8, 5 and 4).

"To the family of fallen Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, his wife and three children, and all the friends he made with the Smith County Sheriff's Office, Rusk County Sheriff's Office and the Henderson Police Department during his two and a half years of service, we hope that this run can help all of you heal through the loss you're facing," Cartledge said in the video. "Especially knowing that a drunk driver took his life, which is always unexpected. We want to make sure you know how much of an amazing deputy Deputy Bustos was during his two and a half years of service and at a young age he dedicated lots of time toward protecting others."

In a comment on Facebook, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith thanked Cartledge for honoring Bustos and his family.

"It means a great deal to us in this great time of loss," Smith said.

Bustos' funeral is scheduled for Friday at the Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler at 10 a.m. A presentation of the flag, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter fly-by, a 21-gun salute and motorcade back to the funeral home will follow the service.

Running 4 Heroes began when Cartledge was 13 years old. According to the organization's website, he was born with a gift for running and raised with an appreciation for first responders and their work for the community.

His mission to raise funds for the families of fallen first responders became the nonprofit Running 4 Heroes in 2019. He runs one mile for every first responder who dies in the line of duty, according to website.