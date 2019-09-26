TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Forest Service is warning Floridians to be careful because record high temperatures and dry conditions are expected to continue statewide, elevating the risk of fires.

Nearly all Florida counties are below normal rainfall for the month of September. In the Panhandle, some places are 18 inches below average.

“Conditions are especially dangerous for firefighters working to suppress fires in the Panhandle where Hurricane Michael left an exponential volume of damaged timber resulting in dense pockets of vegetation,” Jim Karels, state forester and director of the Florida Forest Service, wrote in an email.

Although lightning is one of the main causes of wildfires in the Sunshine State, most of the wildfires in 2019 have been caused by humans. In fact, many were the result of yard debris burnings.

The state wants people to avoid burning yard debris for now and use "extreme caution" when using grills or having campfires outdoors.

"I encourage all Floridians and visitors to be vigilant and cautious with all outdoor fire,” Agriculture Commissioner Nicole “Nikki” Fried said. “When citizens exercise caution, they’re doing more than just protecting themselves and their property – they’re helping protect the lives of Florida’s wildland firefighters and first responders.”

The Florida Forest Service released the following recommendations to minimize the chance for wildfires:

Never burn on dry, windy days

Never leave a fire or outdoor heat source unattended

Keep a water source and a shovel or suppression tool on-hand

Completely extinguish any fire before leaving it

Avoid parking over dry, grassy areas

Ensure chainsaws, off-highway vehicles, and motorcycles have spark arrestors

