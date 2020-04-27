AUBURNDALE, Fla. — During this time of uncertainty, may people are turning to a man's best friend for comfort.

Betty Houston, of Orlando, had plans of picking up her new toy poodle from a Pet World store in Auburndale, but that was before learning that the pet store was burglarized.

"I just went numb, like I still can't believe all of this has happened, I can't believe it" said Houston. She paid her deposit, bought items for the puppy, and was eager to pick up the pup.

The owners of the pet storm says surveillance video capture the thieves breaking into the store twice over the weekend. They managed to steal $10,000 worth of animals, supplies, and cash.

"I have children as well, so this feels like if someone went into the NICU after I had been waiting for my child to come and boom, you find out someone just takes it," said Houston.

The puppies that were stolen were said to have weighed less than three pounds, causing their health to be at high risk.

"My heart is still heart broken over it, I never thought I would get so attached to a fur baby, that I never got the chance to touch," said Houston.

Houston and other families expecting to pick up their puppies this month are getting full refunds.

"I pray that they aren't just taking these pets and going to abandon them, honestly whoever did it. If they can just return the animals safely, have some kind of heart," Houston pleads.

If you have any information that can help investigators you are asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Department.

