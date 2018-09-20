TAMPA, Fla. -- Two chunks of debris have fallen from a popular downtown Tampa hotel in the last two months, and the city says the hotel hasn't done what's required of it to keep people safe.

Earlier this month, a piece of decorative molding fell from the Floridan Palace hotel and nearly hit a woman. A falling brick hit a truck about a month before that.

Sal Ruggiero, Tampa's code enforcement manager, said the hotel had until Wednesday to have an engineer inspect the building and send its report to the city, but that never happened.

The hotel has put up scaffolding around the building, Ruggiero said.

He also explained the owner will have to go before a magistrate on Sept. 26. That magistrate will decide whether to set a new deadline and if the hotel will face a penalty.

We reached out to the Floridan Palace hotel but never heard back.

