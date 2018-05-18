LAKELAND, Fla. - At least one armed law enforcement officer will be stationed at each Polk County school for the remaining three and a half days of the school year, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

The move comes "out of an abundance of caution" following a shooting at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, where at least eight students were killed and others were injured.

The decision also comes nearly a month after school board members approved a plan to train and arm school employees through a School Safety Guardian program.

Following the mass shooting in Parkland, every district in Florida is required by state law to have someone with a gun trained to take out an active shooter at every school by the next school year.

Polk schools didn't have enough money to have a resource officer at every school but didn't want to arm educators, which led to the guardian program.

The state is giving the district $3.3 million, which is almost enough to pay for all of them for the first year. The district will have to cover the rest of the roughly $400,000 cost.

The guardian program is similar to one in place at two Polk County colleges.

