1 person severely burned in food truck explosion in Vero Beach, police say

Law enforcement said the food truck was part of a seafood festival.

VERO BEACH, Fla. — On Saturday afternoon, the Vero Beach Police Department reported a food truck explosion at a seafood festival in Vero Beach.

Police say one person was severely burned and has been transported to a hospital burn unit for treatment in Orlando.

The exploded food truck was participating as a vendor in a seafood festival in Vero Beach, and law enforcement says no other injuries have been reported.

The Indian County Fire Rescue and State Fire Marshall's Office Investigator say the cause of the explosion remains unknown.