BARTOW, Fla. - A former law enforcement officer received 35 years in prison after pleading no contest to DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide in an April 2017 hit-and-run that killed one middle school student and injured five others.

John Luther Camfield, 49, of Davenport, measured a blood-alcohol level of 0.175, more than double the legal limit of 0.08, after hitting five Dundee Ridge Middle Academy students walking along the shoulder of the road.

A witness driving northbound behind Camfield on Allegheny Road near Athabasca in Poinciana saw him lean forward in the vehicle, then drive off the road, hitting the children, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said at the time.

Camfield struck Jonte Robinson, 15, with a glancing blow with the passenger side of the vehicle to his left arm and left leg. Jonte was complaining of pain to his wrist and ankle.

Camfield continued north on the shoulder, hitting 14-year-old Jasmine Robertson. Jasmine complained of back pain.

Rylan Pryce, 12, was also struck by the car with a glancing blow and complained of pain to his left arm.

Camfield continued off the road struck two students – Jahiem Robertson (Jasmine's brother) and Juan Mena, both 13. Jahiem Robertson died at the hospital. Mena suffered life-threatening injuries, include damage to his spine, face and head.

Camfield was caught by Jonathan Quintana, an off-duty Polk County deputy who lives in the area and was alerted to the crash when he got a call from his screaming daughter, who saw the accident. The sheriff's office said he ran out of his home barefoot to the scene.

Camfield worked for 10 law enforcement agencies in Mississippi from 1994 to 2012. Former employers said he was one of the best detectives but had a problem with alcohol, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at the time, adding that Camfield used to say he had a relationship with Captain Morgan, a brand of rum.

Camfield had previous arrests in Mississippi for DUI, driving with a suspended license and public intoxication, Judd said.

Seven hours after the crash, his blood alcohol level was .147, Judd said.

Camfield was so drunk during his arrest he fell into the deputy's patrol car, Judd said.

