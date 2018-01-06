DUNEDIN, Fla. - A former chorus teacher at Dunedin Middle School faces charges of lewd and lascivious battery after detectives found he had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old male student.

Detectives arrested Marselia Anthony Smith, 34, after they found he had inappropriate sexual contact with the victim at the school in February. Police say Smith had not been the student’s teacher, but they had communicated through social media.

Smith was arrested Thursday and remains in the Pinellas County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

Police said the investigation continues and are unaware if there are other victims. Anyone with more information is asked to call the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at 727-582-6483.

