Fmr. FAMU President Dr. Frederick S. Humphries, Sr. dies at 85

ORLANDO, Fla. — Frederick S. Humphries, Sr., Ph.D., died Thursday evening at his home in Orlando, Florida at the age of 85.
Dr. Humphries was Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University's eighth President, and he was the third longest-serving FAMU president from 1985-2001. It was under his leadership that Florida A&M University was named College of the Year.
On June 17, an announcement was made on his Facebook revealing that Dr. Humphries was ill and in critical condition. Another post on Thursday night unveiled the heartbreaking passing of the FAMU Rattler.
"It is with great difficulty and emotion that I share with you that my father, Dr. Frederick S. Humphries, former President of FAMU & TSU passed away this evening, June 24th. Please know that he transitioned peacefully surrounded by Family," said the post made by his surviving children.
Although his reign as FAMU president started in 1985, Dr. Humphries was no stranger to HBCU leadership. He also served as president of Tennessee State University (TSU), in Nashville in 1974.
According to FAMU Forward, he was credited with turning FAMU into one of the nation’s premier Black colleges and the restoration of its law school, now located in Orlando.
FAMU's current President, Larry Robinson, Ph.D., entered FAMU during Dr. Humphries' term and expressed his condolences in a statement, referring to the former president as one of FAMU's "favorite sons."
The family said that funeral arrangements will be announced when they are finalized.
