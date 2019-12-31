BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — A former Florida judge died Christmas Day after accidentally drowning at her Georgia vacation home, according to Tampa Bay Times.

The news outlet reported that Tracy Sheehan died at a cabin she recently purchased in Blue Ridge.

After hearing her dog bark continuously, a neighbor found Sheehan in the hot tub face down, the Fannin County coroner told the Tampa Bay Times. Authorities believe she fell and hit her head.

Florida's The Hillsborough County 13th Judicial Circuit Court made a Facebook post about Sheehan's death, saying she served the county from 2007 to 2017 with distinction and honor.

"She was also known as a strong advocate for children," the post reads."We extend our thoughts and prayers to her family. Judge Sheehan will be missed!"

OTHER HEADLINES:

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis diagnosed with Stage IV cancer

'He can never be forgotten' | Students, colleagues remember beloved Fayette County coach