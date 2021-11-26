Former Montgomery County Police Chief, Charles Moose dies at 68

Moose served as the Montgomery County Police Chief from 1999 to 2003.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Former Montgomery County Police Chief, Charles Moose, who was nationally recognized for his leadership during the D.C. Sniper attacks, passed away at the age of 68, according to a statement released by Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich.

Montgomery County Police Department announced on social media that Moose died at his home on Thanksgiving Day.

"We are forever grateful for his contributions to public safety during his tenure, and our thoughts are with his wife, Sandy Moose, and his family and friends," Elrich said in a tweet Friday morning.

Moose served as the Montgomery County Police Chief from 1999 to 2003.

Read the County Executive Elrich's full statement below:

📃 Please read my statement on the passing former @MontgomeryCoMD Police Chief Charles Moose. We are forever grateful for his contributions to public safety during his tenure, and our thoughts are with his wife, Sandy Moose, and his family and friends. https://t.co/mZjXmmSMAh pic.twitter.com/yYhB6Ev93n — County Exec Marc Elrich (@MontCoExec) November 26, 2021

"We are extremely saddened by the news announcing the passing of former Chief Charles Moose," said current Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones. "He was a great leader and led our department through the DC Sniper investigation, one of the most difficult crime sprees in our country’s history. We send condolences to his wife Sandy and all of his family and friends."

One of Moose's recognizable achievements stemmed from the time he led the department and became the face of Montgomery County during the D.C. Sniper attacks, also known as the Beltway Sniper attacks, in 2002.

In the course of about three weeks, the event caused terror across the DMV region following a series of random shootings that resulted in ten deaths and several injuries.

John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo were convicted for the attacks. Muhammad was executed in 2009 in Virginia after serving time and Malvo is serving life in prison.