Nike's decision to make Colin Kaepernick the face of its new marketing campaign has ignited debate -- literally.
Some consumers have vocalized their disproval of Nike's decision and Kaepernick's protests of police brutality and inequality during the national anthem. A choice few even turned to social media to post photos and videos of themselves burning and destroying their Nike gear.
But former Ohio State linebacker Joshua Perry has a different idea for unwanted Nikes.
Perry turned to Twitter to offer to accept Nike product donations. He says he'll find a good home for them.
"A lot of kids will go to school this fall with battered shoes and clothes that don't fit," Perry tweeted.
Anyone wishing to donate their unwanted Nike brand gear can send the products to Perry at: P.O. Box 162, Lewis Center, OH 43035.
Perry retired in July after spending two years in the NFL following his accomplished Ohio State career. The fourth-round pick said in a tweet that he suffered six concussions and no longer wanted to jeopardize his future.
Perry's foundation works with Columbus area youth with various education and arts initiatives, community service and non-contact youth football camps.
MORE | Nike makes Colin Kaepernick face of new marketing campaign