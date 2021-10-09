Former Tampa Mayor Dick Greco and intelligence leaders reflect on 9/11

“Never seen or heard of anything like that in my life. I will never forget it,” Fmr. Mayor Dick Greco said while on a panel for the Tampa Tiger Bay Club.

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Tampa Mayor Dick Greco was still in office on Sept. 11, 2001.

“Never seen or heard of anything like that in my life. I will never forget it,” he said Friday afternoon while on a panel for the Tampa Tiger Bay Club.

Greco and leaders in the intelligence and air travel industries remembered the fear that spawned from the day the world seemed to stop spinning.

“I never in my life heard people say, ‘Well what happens if you poison the water supply, or if you blow up the gasoline tanks across from Davis Island,’” Greco recounted.

Retired Army Colonel DJ Reyes spoke about the war that followed, and the pain that came with it.

“Not only did you see amputees, but then we had to deal with the hidden wounds of war,” he said. “PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and then the conditions of drug and alcohol substance abuse as coping mechanisms”

And now, 20 years later, FBI Agent Michael McPherson, who was in New York that day, has some advice for Americans.

Love thy neighbor.