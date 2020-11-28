Edith Geske celebrated her 100th birthday last week and says she's received over 300 birthday cards in response.

TYLER, Texas — East Texas has gained a new centenarian. Last week, Edith Geske celebrated her 100th birthday, and through those years her faith, kindness and tenacity remained steady.

She was a volunteer at the Tyler Police Department for over 10 years.

“When I first started volunteering, I went through that civilian academy. They took us out to the gun range, where they had machine guns,” Geske said. “I shot them, and I thought nothing about it. I used to go squirrel hunting out in the woods with my dad. After that, they called me Annie Oakley.”

The police chief at the time, Gary Swindle, would use Geske as an example, saying: “If we can teach an 85-year-old woman to shoot an AK-47, we can train you.” Next to her computer desk, Geske proudly displays a “Top Gun” award given to her by the chief.

“I’m still here,” Geske said. “The Lord’s left me here for something. Without the Lord I couldn’t have made it. I can’t do a lot of things, but I can still cook. And I pray. When people are in trouble, I pray — and the Lord does answer prayer. Maybe he left me here just to pray and help other people.”