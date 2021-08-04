Fort Hood commander relieved of duty because of 'bullying' subordinates and staff

Fort Hood announced Thursday that Col. Michael Schoenfeldt was relieved of duty "because of a loss of trust and confidence" in his ability to command.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood announced Thursday that Col. Michael Schoenfeldt was relieved of his duty because of a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command. Scholenfeldt was the acting commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team.

The relief was based on poor judgement demonstrated by Scholenfeldt while in command, according to a release from the Fort Hood Press Center.

The 1st Cavalry Division Acting Commander approved the findings, which included engaging in bullying and counterproductive leadership, according to the release. This behavior was directed at subordinate commanders and staff officers.

"The Troopers of the IRONHORSE Brigade deserve the best leadership the Army can provide," the release said. "Accordingly, based on the findings of an administrative investigation, and in the best interests of the Troopers of the IRONHORSE Brigade, Col. Schoenfeldt was relieved of his duties and responsibilities as commander effective April 8, 2021."

The investigation found that allegations of racism and maltreatment were unfounded.