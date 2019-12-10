Updated at 12:50 p.m. with information from the neighbor who called police.

A Fort Worth police officer shot and killed a woman inside her own home early Saturday while responding to a call, officials said.

Officers responded to an "open structure" call around 2:25 a.m. near the 1200 block of East Allen Avenue, east of Interstate 35W.

The officers were searching the perimeter of the home when an officer saw a person standing inside the home through the window. Officials said the officer shot once through the window "perceiving a threat."

A woman, who has not been publicly identified, was killed.

Fort Worth police officials have said the woman was black and the officer was white.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave. He has been on the Fort Worth Police Department since April 2018, officials said.

James Smith said he called the non-emergency police number to request a welfare check at his neighbor's house. He said he saw the lights on and the front door open.

"I called my police department for a welfare check. No domestic violence, no arguing, nothing that they should have been concerned about as far as them coming with guns drawn to my neighbor’s house," Smith said.

He said he was shocked to hear to the gunshot.

"I don’t know what went on in that house, but I know she wasn’t a threat," Smith said.

The shooting comes in the wake of the recent murder trial for the fired Dallas police officer who killed a man inside his own apartment.

Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of 26-year-old Botham Jean. Guyger was off duty but still in uniform when she went into the wrong home and killed Jean.

Fort Worth police officials have not clarified what the officer perceived as a threat and claim they found a firearm inside the residence. They did not say where the gun was found or whether the officer who killed the woman had seen it before shooting.

Officials also said the officers at the scene administered first aid to the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the residence.

Community members gathered at Exciting Greater Saint Stephen First Church Saturday afternoon, calling the woman's death "murder" and demanding transparency from the Fort Worth Police Department.

"We're not going to stop until we get justice for our village," one man said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.