Clearwater police have identified the 7-month-old girl who died Friday after being bitten by a dog.

Khloe Williams was a foster child in the home of Clearwater Police Detective Jonathan Maser, a police spokesperson said Saturday.

The girl was being watched by Maser's father, the owner of the dog, Friday afternoon when the attack happened.

She was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital, where she died.

The dog, which was identified as mixed-breed, remains in quarantine at the Pinellas County Animal Services as the investigation continues.

