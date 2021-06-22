Foster parents needed to live on All Star Children's campus

A foster care center that opened during the pandemic needs more foster parents so it can house more children in need.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota foster care center is looking for licensed foster parents to live on campus and help take care of kids.

The number of foster beds available during the pandemic shrank more than 10 percent in Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties. All Star Children's Center says it could potentially take in 15 more children, but the non-profit doesn’t have enough foster parents to care for the kids.

There are six cottages which can have five children each. Right now, only half of them are filled. The campus was under construction right before the pandemic, and the chief development officer says recruiting foster parents has been challenging.

"It definitely slowed down our recruitment efforts,” Stephen Fancher said.

The center offers trauma training to the community and is one of the ways the non-profit is potentially able to recruit new foster parents.

“The idea of becoming a foster parent right now is probably more daunting than ever for someone who is considering it. So, what we’re hoping we can do here at All Star is really minimize those barriers and to really help those foster parents focus on working with these children," Fancher said.

Brian Johnson from the band AC/DC and his wife are big contributors. The foundation relies on donations because of the types of wrap-around services offered can add up.

Anyone who is a licensed foster parent in Florida can apply to live on campus rent-free. There is a team of volunteers who help with laundry and babysitting. This is not a full-time job, so you can still have a life outside of the campus.



You can contact All Star here if you’re interested in fostering or volunteering. The non-profit is also hiring for a few positions.