“I'm Sam Warren. This is my wife, Juliet.'’

And for a majority of 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau's life, that's who he knew as mom and dad. Jordan was found dead in a wooded area in Largo on Tuesday. His biological mother is accused of killing him.

“We loved Jordan deeply and we are devastated by his loss,” says Sam and Juliet Warren, Jordan’s foster parents.

They shared family photos with us so the world would know the boy they called Mr. Chuckles.

“He learned to roll over in our house,'’ says Sam Warren. “I remember my mom teaching him how to crawl. He learned how to walk and talk in our family. He flourished and grew in a community that loved him deeply as well.”

They wanted Jordan as their own. But on May 31, he was reunited with his birth mom.

"We are devastated by his loss,” said Sam. “eIf not for a court order, he would still be safe in our hom. We hope Jordan’s loss will lead to change that is needed to protect other endangered children in the system"

They say the system failed Jordan. They were promised Jordan would be safe when returned to his mom's home.

“Ultimately, we have hope that our painful loss will result in a fundamental re-examination of the entire system. How foster care works, of the reunification process, Jordan deserves that and other children in the system deserve that.”

Senator Darryl Rouson spoke with 10News responding to the foster parents’ allegation and agrees a full review needs to be done.

“Maybe we need to take a look more closely at these facts and determine whether or not we did something wrong and determine if we fell short. Obviously, we did,” says Sen. Rouson.

