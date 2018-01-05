U.S. Border Patrol agents working near the Rio Grande had a strange encounter Monday -- one that ultimately led them to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas.

Three undocumented immigrants were observed attempting to enter the U.S. illegally and agents responded. The three immigrants were carrying a black duffel bag, which they abandoned as they fled back into Mexico.

Agents recovered the bag and found quite a surprise inside -- a four-month-old male tiger cub.

The cub was taken to Brownsville and turned over to the Gladys Porter Zoo.

It wasn't the first brush with the wild for Border Patrol agents in the area that day. Just earlier agents working near the Rio Grande had spotted an alligator on a boat ramp that is regularly utilized by riverine agents.

