4 people dead, 2 others injured after crash in Tampa

Police say the car crashed on W Cypress Street just west of Reo Street.

TAMPA, Fla. — Four people have died and two others are injured after a crash involving a stolen car.

Tampa police said officers spotted a stolen Nissan Altima around 2:39 a.m. Wednesday on North Dale Mabry Highway and East Kennedy Boulevard. When officers tried to stop the car, police said the car sped away.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the chase came to a stop in less than two minutes when the car crashed on West Cypress Street just west of Reo Street. Officers pulled two people from the car and rendered aid, while other officers tried to pull the remaining individuals out of the car.

Tampa Fire Rescue arrived and pronounced the four remaining people in the car dead.

No other information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

What other people are reading right now: