DADE CITY, Fla. — A man who was in the Pasco County Jail on charges of sexual battery on a 5-year-old girl has been rearrested on similar charges when the child with 3.

Francisco Vallejo, 59, was arrested on Nov. 4.

Deputies say he was working to fix a washing machine outside a home and, at the time, was being supervised by the child's mother.

When the mother returned to check on him after a business call, deputies say Vallejo was found in the living room assaulting the child. The arrest report says the mother told him to leave.

Deputies say the young girl described in graphic detail to a nurse at Zephyrhills Hospital what Vallejo had done to her, including pointing to her private area.

Vallejo told deputies he believed "the victim always tells the truth" and called himself a "monster," the arrest report reads.

He was arrested again on Wednesday on charges of sexual battery on the same child 18 months ago.

Vallejo remains in the Pasco County jail.

