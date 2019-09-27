Baby hears for the first time in emotional video

His parents worried he might never hear their voices, but a Florida doctor made it possible.

Watch Brady hear for the first time.

'Sea Turtle' for mayor?

There’s one name on the Clearwater mayoral ballot that could have voters wondering if they read it right: “Elizabeth ‘Sea Turtle’ Drayer.” It isn’t a joke, and the woman behind the name says she's serious.

Read more about her.

Plenty of sunshine, bright weather ahead

High pressure at the surface and in the upper levels of the atmosphere will remain in control and that will continue to provide Tampa Bay with plenty of sunshine as we head into our weekend.

Get the full forecast.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter