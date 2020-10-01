Driver charged, accused of hitting and killing jogger on Bayshore Boulevard

Tampa police say a Pinch a Penny truck carrying chemicals hit a pedestrian and killed him. The driver, Benjamin Douglas Ehas, was also seriously injured in the crash, officers said. Investigators said the Ehas, had a BAC of .234.

Ehas is charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter.

First full moon of the year is a Wolf Moon, comes with penumbral lunar eclipse

Stargazers across the globe may want to step outside on Friday night to catch a glimpse of the Wolf Moon. Friday night will also feature a penumbral lunar eclipse, the first of its kind since 2017 and the first of four in 2020.

WATCH LIVE: Brightside's Jabari Thomas at Monster Jam in Tampa

Monster Jam returns to Tampa this weekend with more than a dozen huge, loud monster trucks tearing up Raymond James Stadium.

Brightside's Jabari Thomas is live this morning to check out what this year's event has to offer.

