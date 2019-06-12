Police chase hijacked UPS truck through South Florida after armed robbery

Authorities say it all began with an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Coral Gables. Then, police chased a hijacked UPS truck through South Florida traffic. The miles-long chase ended with a shootout and four people dead, including a bystander and the UPS driver.

Nancy Pelosi asks for articles of impeachment against President Trump

The House speaker delivered the historic announcement from the her office at the Capitol. Her announcement came after asking Democratic members behind closed doors on Wednesday if they were ready to take the next step, and reportedly received a resounding yes.

“The president's actions have seriously violated the Constitution," Pelosi said Thursday.

Florida's first snow park breaks ground in Pasco County

Snowcat Ridge just broke ground on Saint Joe Road in Dade City next to TreeHoppers Aerial Adventure Park. Both parks are owned by Point Summit, which operates several more. Snowcat Ridge will bring winter sports and frigid family fun to the area in November 2020, and it will stay open up to 120 days a year – weather depending.

