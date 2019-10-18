ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 could become a named storm today. Click here for more information.

History will be made in space today as two female astronauts take a spacewalk.

A Florida police officer is captured on video pushing a teen off a roof.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter



