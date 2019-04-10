ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Game 1 of the ALDS is tonight in Houston between the Tampa Bay Rays and Astros!

A look at a controversial procedure that gets rid of tongue-ties in infants.

A recent inspection shows a Tampa restaurant closed for many violations, including rodent droppings.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

















