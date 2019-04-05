Friday’s non-fatal crash of the Boeing 737 passenger jet at Naval Air Station Jacksonville is not the first time the aircraft went off a runway.

Records obtained by First Coast News show the plane previously left the runway in a 2012 incident reported to the National Transportation Safety Board.

RELATED: NTSB will hold a news conference on NAS Jax plane accident

According to the records, the plane’s pilot attempted to make a positioning right turn onto a runway from a taxiway at Concord Regional Airport in Concord, N.C. when the right main tire went off the runway. The plane struck an obstacle and broke a taxilight. The plane came to rest in the grass and became struck.

RELATED: NAS Jax offers heartfelt prayers to owners of unrecovered pets in plane crash

No one was hurt. The damage was listed as “minor.”

There were no injuries in Friday’s incident, either, in which 143 people were on board. Stay with First Coast News for more on this developing story.

The plane's full history can be viewed below, with the 2012 incident mentioned on page five.