BUFFALO, N.Y. — Krystle Pino stopped by the memorial outside the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue to light candles in honor of her friend and neighbor who was killed in Saturday's mass shooting.

"No matter what she went through. She was full of life. Caring, happy, she cared about everyone. This is just sad. I was actually supposed to... she was standing in there waiting for me. And I did a u-turn to get coffee and I didn't make it on time," said Drury's friend and neighbor Krystle Pino.