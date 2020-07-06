From your perspective: Tropical Storm Cristobal

Viewers can submit videos and images to WWLTV via the free WWLTV mobile app or by texting 504.529.4444

NEW ORLEANS — As Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall Sunday evening, many citizen journalists submitted what they saw to WWL-TV to be broadcast on-air or online.

Cristobal's max winds remain at 50 mph, but it is now moving a little faster north at 7 mph. The storm was better organized on Sunday with rain wrapping around all sides, but it will not strengthen anymore.

Viewers are encouraged to stay safe, no photo or video is worth getting hurt. They can submit videos and images to WWL-TV via the free WWL-TV mobile app or by texting 504.529.4444.

If citizen journalists can submit a photo or a video then they should note the time and place they captured that content, and they should include a name for photo credit.

Here is a small collection of that content:

DRONE FOOTAGE shows the extent of flooding in Grand Isle caused by Tropical Storm Cristobal. (Video by Kyla Dufrene) Posted by WWLTV on Sunday, June 7, 2020

