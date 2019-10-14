ATLANTA — Police in Georgia have captured a Florida man accused of shooting an older woman to death and sexually battering another woman earlier this month.

Atlanta police found 30-year-old Taiwan Blandin, of Frostproof, after they say he carjacked someone around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at a convenience store. Officers spotted the stolen Honda shortly thereafter.

Police say they nabbed Blandin after he crashed the stolen car and tried to run away. They managed to arrest him by using a taser.

A woman, who was in the car with him, was also arrested. Investigators did not release any information about her, except for the fact that she was not the victim and she is from Atlanta.

Inside the Honda, police say they found gloves and a handgun.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office -- back in Florida -- confirms Blandin is not speaking to detectives. He has not yet been transported back to Florida.

"We are grateful that this violent, armed, and dangerous suspect is in custody and his crime spree has come to an end," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "The Atlanta Police Department did an awesome job. Based on the felonies he's racked up, he likely won't spend another day on the street. He's behind bars where he belongs."

Investigators in Florida say Blandin broke into a home of an 18-year-old woman in Fort Meade and woke her up. He was naked, Judd previously explained, and told the woman to perform a sexual act on him. When she said no, he allegedly placed a knife to her throat and forced her into the act.

After hog-tying her and taking several weapons from the home, Judd said Blandin wrapped the woman in a blanket, put her in the backseat of his car and drove off toward Frostproof.

Blandin eventually made his way to the elderly woman's mobile home, where he had a conversation with her and was let inside, Judd said. All the while, the 18-year-old broke free, took his car and started driving back to Fort Meade.

Judd said Blandin followed her back to her neighborhood in the elderly woman's van, jumped out and started shooting. Another elderly woman was shot in the foot, while the 18-year-old got away.

Polk County deputies later retraced their steps to the elderly woman's home, and they found her dead with two gunshot wounds. Judd said detectives learned Blandin not only shot the woman to death but was holding her dog at the time of the shooting.

Detectives have not indicated any motives for the shooting.

It's believed Blandin grew up in the Fort Meade area and knew the boyfriend of the 18-year-old woman. The connection between him and the elderly woman isn't fully understood, though Judd said it's possible Blandin's father might have lived in a home behind hers.

"This is one of the more bizarre cases we've had in quite a while," Judd said at an earlier news conference. "It's not only bizarre but it's one of the more tragic cases we've had in a while."

Blandin's warrants in Polk County are for first-degree murder, first-degree arson, armed kidnapping, sexual battery with a deadly weapon, armed burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.

He also has warrants from Wauchula police.

