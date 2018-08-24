ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Clearwater Community Gardens is holding a big plant sale. Proceeds from the sale will help support this large community garden. They're selling annuals, vegetables and herbs. Many of the plants were grown from seed at the gardens and that means they have a better chance of doing well in our area. The sale takes place at 1277 Grove Street. It runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you like baseball and your dog, you can combine your two loves at the Clearwater Thresher's game Sunday. For the Dog Days of Summer promotion, dogs get into the game at Spectrum Field for $6 and that dog ticket benefits a local pet charity. Gates open at noon and the Threshers take on Charlotte at 1 p.m.

And if your child is more into football, then head to the Glazer Children's Museum. They've got special Buccaneer-themed activities and exhibits there on Sunday. You can cheer with the Bucs Cheerleaders, try on Bucs gear and more. The museum is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

