The funeral for a girl who died after police say she was left in the middle of the Hillsborough River by her mother was held Saturday.

The service for Je'Hyrah Daniels was at Beulah Baptist Institutional Church, 1006 W. Cypress St.

Afterward, she was laid to rest Rest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery.

►Mother charged with murder after allegedly leaving daughter in Hillsborough River

Je'Hyrah, 4, died Aug. 2 after police say Shakayla Denson took her to the middle of the river near Columbus Drive and dumped her there.

Her body was recovered shortly afterward. Denson was arrested nearby. Witnesses say she was acting erratically.

She has been charged with first-degree felony murder, aggravated child abuse and grand theft auto.

